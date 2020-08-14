KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
Youngpoong 524,000 UP 2,000
HyundaiEng&Const 36,000 DN 100
CUCKOO HOMESYS 41,500 0
SamsungF&MIns 189,000 UP 2,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 30,100 0
Kogas 26,450 DN 150
LOTTE Fine Chem 45,800 DN 2,100
HYUNDAI STEEL 28,600 UP 450
Shinsegae 230,000 UP 7,500
LotteChilsung 102,000 UP 500
Nongshim 370,500 DN 8,500
SGBC 30,750 UP 300
BoryungPharm 16,400 DN 100
L&L 11,900 UP 50
Hyosung 71,600 DN 900
POSCO CHEMICAL 93,100 DN 4,900
LOTTE 33,450 UP 1,000
Binggrae 61,600 UP 600
GCH Corp 28,950 UP 500
IlyangPharm 81,300 UP 2,400
KG DONGBU STL 13,500 DN 1,100
ORION Holdings 14,100 UP 100
INNOCEAN 55,800 UP 200
SK Discovery 79,900 DN 100
COSMAX 115,000 UP 14,000
DB INSURANCE 48,500 DN 800
SamsungElec 58,000 DN 700
NHIS 9,520 DN 210
LS 42,400 UP 400
GC Corp 299,000 UP 12,500
GS E&C 27,700 UP 100
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 31,700 DN 50
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 444,000 DN 27,000
SPC SAMLIP 64,900 DN 400
SAMSUNG SDS 169,000 DN 1,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 24,900 DN 50
KUMHOTIRE 3,090 DN 10
POSCO 210,500 UP 4,500
KPIC 121,500 UP 2,500
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 9,150 DN 330
(MORE)
-
1
BTS content to be featured in overseas Korean education course
-
2
BTS drops teaser photos for upcoming single 'Dynamite'
-
3
(Yonhap Feature) Samsung seeks more vibrant marketing via collaborations with BTS, other 'hallyu' stars
-
4
Big Hit launches character brand modeled after K-pop band BTS
-
5
White House instructed negotiators to 'hint' to S. Korea that Trump may withdraw troops: book
-
1
BTS content to be featured in overseas Korean education course
-
2
BTS drops teaser photos for upcoming single 'Dynamite'
-
3
Big Hit launches character brand modeled after K-pop band BTS
-
4
(Yonhap Feature) Samsung seeks more vibrant marketing via collaborations with BTS, other 'hallyu' stars
-
5
3 new mutated COVID-19 strains detected in S. Korea: KCDC
-
1
Local virus cases at over 4-month high, strict social distancing under review
-
2
(LEAD) Lotteria case raises alert over additional infections in greater Seoul area
-
3
(LEAD) Greater Seoul area at risk of spike in virus cases, local infections at over 1-month high
-
4
Two Dongdaemun market merchants diagnosed with coronavirus, Seoul city says
-
5
Foreign ministry neither confirms nor denies senior Chinese official's plan to visit Seoul