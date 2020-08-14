KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
SKC 84,500 DN 5,000
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,320 UP 110
GS Retail 35,150 UP 500
Ottogi 593,000 DN 6,000
MERITZ SECU 3,580 UP 5
HtlShilla 78,900 UP 200
Hanmi Science 63,300 DN 2,400
SamsungElecMech 138,000 UP 500
Hanssem 100,000 DN 1,500
TAEYOUNG E&C 18,450 DN 100
KSOE 95,900 UP 5,600
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 31,100 DN 1,200
F&F 101,000 UP 3,300
OCI 60,900 DN 2,100
LS ELECTRIC 55,300 DN 600
KorZinc 429,000 0
HyundaiMipoDock 33,550 UP 1,050
HYUNDAI WIA 44,500 DN 1,650
LG Innotek 163,500 DN 2,500
KumhoPetrochem 100,000 UP 2,300
Mobis 224,000 DN 4,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 27,100 0
HDC HOLDINGS 10,900 UP 150
S-1 98,000 UP 3,100
KEPCO 21,950 UP 400
Hanchem 156,500 DN 4,500
HMM 6,410 DN 240
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 188,000 DN 3,000
DWS 23,700 UP 50
UNID 50,200 UP 200
IS DONGSEO 47,150 UP 450
S-Oil 63,600 0
SamsungSecu 31,950 DN 1,000
SKTelecom 237,000 DN 5,000
S&T MOTIV 52,000 DN 1,400
HyundaiElev 46,700 UP 600
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 24,300 UP 1,000
Hanon Systems 13,000 UP 250
SK 233,500 DN 4,000
DAEKYO 4,015 UP 40
