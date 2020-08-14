KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
GKL 13,950 UP 150
Handsome 34,500 UP 600
Asiana Airlines 4,270 DN 75
COWAY 82,400 DN 2,900
LOTTE SHOPPING 84,200 UP 500
IBK 8,700 DN 120
NamhaeChem 8,850 UP 140
DONGSUH 23,300 UP 1,050
BGF 4,400 UP 80
SamsungEng 12,400 DN 200
SAMSUNG C&T 124,000 DN 2,500
PanOcean 3,810 DN 10
SAMSUNG CARD 30,050 UP 100
CheilWorldwide 18,850 UP 50
KT 25,350 DN 150
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL165500 UP2000
LOTTE TOUR 18,900 DN 50
LG Uplus 12,300 0
KT&G 88,100 UP 100
LG Display 13,700 UP 450
Kangwonland 23,250 DN 250
NAVER 305,000 DN 2,000
Kakao 362,500 UP 2,000
NCsoft 872,000 DN 25,000
DSME 25,650 UP 650
DSINFRA 7,910 UP 40
DWEC 3,525 UP 15
Donga ST 98,200 DN 300
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 15,000 0
CJ CheilJedang 401,000 DN 13,000
DongwonF&B 183,500 DN 500
KEPCO KPS 30,300 DN 700
LGH&H 1,565,000 UP 5,000
LGCHEM 700,000 DN 37,000
KEPCO E&C 17,300 DN 200
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 64,000 DN 300
HALLA HOLDINGS 30,800 DN 50
HYUNDAI ROTEM 16,150 UP 150
LGELECTRONICS 88,700 UP 1,700
Celltrion 304,500 DN 4,000
