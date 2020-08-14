KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
Huchems 16,800 UP 50
DAEWOONG PHARM 117,000 UP 2,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 63,400 UP 700
KIH 63,800 UP 900
LOTTE Himart 31,550 DN 150
GS 35,950 UP 100
CJ CGV 23,800 DN 650
LIG Nex1 34,300 DN 1,850
Fila Holdings 34,100 UP 400
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 132,000 UP 9,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 30,800 DN 1,150
HANWHA LIFE 1,615 DN 30
AMOREPACIFIC 196,500 UP 9,000
LF 13,800 UP 1,050
FOOSUNG 8,650 DN 200
SK Innovation 172,000 DN 10,000
POONGSAN 24,750 DN 350
KBFinancialGroup 39,800 DN 1,700
LG HAUSYS 62,300 UP 500
Youngone Corp 27,300 UP 350
KOLON IND 35,200 DN 850
HanmiPharm 306,500 DN 7,000
BNK Financial Group 5,470 DN 50
emart 130,500 UP 8,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY338 50 UP750
KOLMAR KOREA 52,300 UP 500
HANJINKAL 82,700 DN 1,100
DoubleUGames 76,800 DN 2,400
CUCKOO 88,500 UP 1,100
MANDO 31,750 0
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 800,000 DN 20,000
Doosan Bobcat 29,150 UP 700
H.S.ENTERPRISE 13,400 UP 650
Netmarble 145,500 DN 4,000
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S262000 UP9000
ORION 158,000 UP 500
BGF Retail 133,000 UP 500
Hansae 14,350 UP 1,200
HDC-OP 21,700 DN 550
WooriFinancialGroup 9,100 DN 110
(END)
