S. Korean Bond Yields on Aug. 14, 2020
All Headlines 16:30 August 14, 2020
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 0.673 0.667 +0.6
3-year TB 0.828 0.815 +1.3
10-year TB 1.396 1.362 +3.4
2-year MSB 0.739 0.728 +1.1
3-year CB (AA-) 2.195 2.184 +1.1
91-day CD 0.650 0.670 -2.0
