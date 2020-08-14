Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Korea Gas remains in red in Q2

16:35 August 14, 2020

SEOUL, Aug. 14 (Yonhap) -- Korea Gas Corp. on Friday reported its second-quarter net loss of 500.1 billion won (US$ 422.1 million), remaining in the red compared with a year ago.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted an operating loss of 96.7 billion won for the April-June period, compared with a profit of 204.7 billion won a year ago. Sales fell 16 percent to 4.09 trillion won.
