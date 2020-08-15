Seoul stocks to face choppy trading this week, foreign selling in focus
By Chung Joo-won
SEOUL, Aug. 15 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks are likely to undergo choppy sessions this week, analysts said Saturday, citing chances that foreign investors' sell-off mode may continue for the time being.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed at 2,407.49 points Friday, up 2.37 percent from 2,351.67 points a week ago.
The index logged a nine-session winning streak that ended Thursday but erased half of the weekly gains Friday.
The pullback was largely attributed to foreign investors' profit-taking of market heavyweights.
Offshore investors turned net sellers for the last three sessions. They sold off 462 billion won (US$390 million) worth of local stocks on the main bourse Friday, marking the largest sell-off in two months.
"Foreign selling may continue for a while longer, and peg (the KOSPI's) gains," NH Investment & Securities analyst Noh Dong-kil said.
In addition to foreign influence on the bourse, the resurgence of COVID-19 at home and in the U.S. hotspots remain a risk for the market. On the other hand, they said high liquidity injected by retail investors and hopes of new coronavirus vaccines, could pull up the KOSPI.
South Korea's stock, foreign exchange, commodities and other financial markets will be closed Monday, a temporary national holiday.
On Friday, South Korea will release import-export data for the Aug. 1-20 period. Eurozone's services and manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) will be posted the same day.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS content to be featured in overseas Korean education course
-
2
BTS drops teaser photos for upcoming single 'Dynamite'
-
3
(Yonhap Feature) Samsung seeks more vibrant marketing via collaborations with BTS, other 'hallyu' stars
-
4
Big Hit launches character brand modeled after K-pop band BTS
-
5
White House instructed negotiators to 'hint' to S. Korea that Trump may withdraw troops: book
-
1
BTS content to be featured in overseas Korean education course
-
2
BTS drops teaser photos for upcoming single 'Dynamite'
-
3
Big Hit launches character brand modeled after K-pop band BTS
-
4
(Yonhap Feature) Samsung seeks more vibrant marketing via collaborations with BTS, other 'hallyu' stars
-
5
3 new mutated COVID-19 strains detected in S. Korea: KCDC
-
1
(LEAD) S. Korea commemorates memorial day for 'comfort women'
-
2
S. Korea reports 166 new virus cases
-
3
(LEAD) S. Korea reports 166 new virus cases as transmissions spread in greater Seoul area
-
4
Local virus cases at over 4-month high, strict social distancing under review
-
5
(LEAD) Seoul, Gyeonggi report record-high daily virus cases, toughen guidelines on gatherings