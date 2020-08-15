Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Saturday's weather forecast

August 15, 2020

SEOUL, Aug. 15 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 27/25 Rain 60

Incheon 26/24 Rain 60

Suwon 29/25 Rain 60

Cheongju 32/26 Rain 60

Daejeon 33/26 Rain 60

Chuncheon 27/24 Rain 60

Gangneung 33/26 Rain 30

Jeonju 34/26 Cloudy 10

Gwangju 33/26 Cloudy 0

Jeju 35/27 Sunny 10

Daegu 37/26 Sunny 20

Busan 33/25 Sunny 0

