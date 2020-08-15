Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Aug. 15 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Aug. 15.
Korean-language dailies
-- COVID-19 spread at critical juncture ahead of extended weekend (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Moon's approval rating dips below 40 percent (Kookmin Daily)
-- One-third of neighborhood hospitals shut down over strike (Donga llbo)
-- Moon's approval rating plunges 32 percent points over three months (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Voters in 30s in greater Seoul area withdraw support for gov't (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Social distancing guidelines likely to be strengthened over new cases (Hankyoreh)
-- Moon's approval rating drops below 40 percent (Hankook Ilbo)
-- 58 percent of public sees housing prices rise further this year: survey (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Gov't reviews strengthening of social distancing guidelines (Korea Economic Daily)
(END)
-
1
BTS content to be featured in overseas Korean education course
-
2
BTS drops teaser photos for upcoming single 'Dynamite'
-
3
(Yonhap Feature) Samsung seeks more vibrant marketing via collaborations with BTS, other 'hallyu' stars
-
4
Big Hit launches character brand modeled after K-pop band BTS
-
5
White House instructed negotiators to 'hint' to S. Korea that Trump may withdraw troops: book
-
1
BTS content to be featured in overseas Korean education course
-
2
BTS drops teaser photos for upcoming single 'Dynamite'
-
3
Big Hit launches character brand modeled after K-pop band BTS
-
4
(Yonhap Feature) Samsung seeks more vibrant marketing via collaborations with BTS, other 'hallyu' stars
-
5
3 new mutated COVID-19 strains detected in S. Korea: KCDC
-
1
Local virus cases at over 4-month high, strict social distancing under review
-
2
(LEAD) S. Korea commemorates memorial day for 'comfort women'
-
3
Two Dongdaemun market merchants diagnosed with coronavirus, Seoul city says
-
4
S. Korea reports 166 new virus cases
-
5
(LEAD) Seoul, Gyeonggi report record-high daily virus cases, toughen guidelines on gatherings