Cardinals' Kim Kwang-hyun to make 1st MLB start Monday

Kim appeared well on his way to winning a rotation job thanks to a strong spring training, before the coronavirus pandemic forced MLB to press pause in mid-March. When teams returned for summer camp in July, former All-Star starter Carlos Martinez, who saved 24 games in 2019, moved ahead of Kim in the rotation pecking order and earned the fifth starting spot. Kim was unexpectedly named the team's closer, though he had never recorded a regular season save in his decade-plus in South Korea.

