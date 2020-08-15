(LEAD) Virus guidelines tightened in Seoul, Gyeonggi amid local transmission rebound
SEOUL, Aug. 15 (Yonhap) -- South Korea on Saturday placed stricter social distancing guidelines on the greater Seoul area after daily new COVID-19 cases in the country reached a five-month high of 166, as the highly infectious disease is spreading at an alarming rate.
The decision to raise the social distancing plan in Seoul and the surrounding Gyeonggi region up one notch to Level 2 was reached at a pan-governmental COVID-19 meeting of the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters, chaired by Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun.
The move comes after the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) reported that new daily coronavirus cases reached 166 as of midnight Friday, raising the total caseload to 15,039.
The number of new cases is the highest tallied since March 11, when the country reported 242 new daily infections during the height of a mass outbreak in Daegu and a cluster originating from a call center building in Seoul.
Of the new cases, 155 were of local transmissions. The number of daily infections reached triple digits for the second straight day.
"We are in a dangerous situation where if we cannot overcome this crisis, we might revert to a mass epidemic situation similar to what other countries around the world are facing," Chung said.
The heightened guidelines for Seoul and Gyeonggi Province will take effect Sunday and continue for two weeks.
Under Level 2 social distancing guidelines, all public facilities, including welfare centers, libraries, galleries and museums, are to be closed, while indoor meetings and outdoor meetings of more than 50 and 100 people, respectively, are banned.
Schools are required to teach students using both remote learning and in-person classes with sporting events to revert back to crowdless matches.
Private commercial facilities, such as bars, karaoke businesses, indoor gyms, concert halls, logistics centers, "hagwons," or cram schools, with more than 300 people and buffet restaurants are also subject to closures. The government is also considering banning PC cafes from operating.
Regular cafes and restaurants will be allowed to open, but customers will have to put their masks on when not eating and business owners will be required to digitally record the identities of visitors by using QR codes.
Companies, both public and private, must also allow flexible working options, such as remote working, to reduce the density of people at workplaces.
