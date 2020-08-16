Sunday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:01 August 16, 2020
SEOUL, Aug. 16 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 31/25 Cloudy 30
Incheon 28/24 Cloudy 30
Suwon 31/24 Sunny 20
Cheongju 34/24 Cloudy 20
Daejeon 34/25 Cloudy 20
Chuncheon 32/24 Cloudy 30
Gangneung 35/26 Cloudy 30
Jeonju 35/24 Sunny 20
Gwangju 33/25 Sunny 20
Jeju 36/28 Cloudy 20
Daegu 37/25 Sunny 0
Busan 31/25 Sunny 0
(END)
