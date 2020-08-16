Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Sunday's weather forecast

August 16, 2020

SEOUL, Aug. 16 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 31/25 Cloudy 30

Incheon 28/24 Cloudy 30

Suwon 31/24 Sunny 20

Cheongju 34/24 Cloudy 20

Daejeon 34/25 Cloudy 20

Chuncheon 32/24 Cloudy 30

Gangneung 35/26 Cloudy 30

Jeonju 35/24 Sunny 20

Gwangju 33/25 Sunny 20

Jeju 36/28 Cloudy 20

Daegu 37/25 Sunny 0

Busan 31/25 Sunny 0

