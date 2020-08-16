New virus cases soar to 279

Go to Contents Go to Navigation

SEOUL, Aug. 16 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's new coronavirus cases jumped to 279 on Sunday, topping the 200 level for the first time in five months, due mainly to sporadic local infections in the greater Seoul area.

The additional cases of the COVID-19 pandemic raised the country's total caseload to 15,318, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC). Of the new cases, 267 were local transmissions.

It marks the first time since early March that the new daily infections surpassed 200.

South Korea, meanwhile, reported no additional fatalities, keeping the death toll at 305. The fatality rate was 1.99 percent.

The total number of people released from quarantine after making full recoveries stood at 13,910, up nine from the previous day.

A makeshift new coronavirus testing center is set up in front of a town hall in Yangpyeong, Gyeonggi Province, on Aug. 15, 2020, after 31 locals were confirmed to have COVID-19 after attending a gathering among townspeople. (Yonhap)

