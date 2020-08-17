Monday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:04 August 17, 2020
SEOUL, Aug. 17 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 33/25 Cloudy 10
Incheon 32/25 Cloudy 0
Suwon 34/25 Cloudy 10
Cheongju 35/25 Cloudy 0
Daejeon 34/25 Cloudy 0
Chuncheon 32/24 Sunny 20
Gangneung 35/26 Sunny 0
Jeonju 35/25 Cloudy 10
Gwangju 34/25 Cloudy 10
Jeju 35/27 Sunny 0
Daegu 37/25 Sunny 0
Busan 31/25 Sunny 0
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
BTS content to be featured in overseas Korean education course
-
2
BTS drops teaser photos for upcoming single 'Dynamite'
-
3
White House instructed negotiators to 'hint' to S. Korea that Trump may withdraw troops: book
-
4
3 new mutated COVID-19 strains detected in S. Korea: KCDC
-
5
(LEAD) Typhoon Jangmi nears S. Korea amid persisting monsoon season, flights canceled
Most Saved
-
1
BTS content to be featured in overseas Korean education course
-
2
BTS drops teaser photos for upcoming single 'Dynamite'
-
3
3 new mutated COVID-19 strains detected in S. Korea: KCDC
-
4
White House instructed negotiators to 'hint' to S. Korea that Trump may withdraw troops: book
-
5
(LEAD) Lotteria case raises alert over additional infections in greater Seoul area
-
1
New virus cases soar to 279
-
2
(LEAD) New virus cases soar to 279, highest in 5 months
-
3
Moon warns of stern responses to church members' illegal acts against anti-virus efforts
-
4
(3rd LD) New virus cases hit 5-month high of 279
-
5
Record long monsoon in central S. Korea ends, heat advisory issued