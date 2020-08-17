Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Monday's weather forecast

All Headlines 09:04 August 17, 2020

SEOUL, Aug. 17 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 33/25 Cloudy 10

Incheon 32/25 Cloudy 0

Suwon 34/25 Cloudy 10

Cheongju 35/25 Cloudy 0

Daejeon 34/25 Cloudy 0

Chuncheon 32/24 Sunny 20

Gangneung 35/26 Sunny 0

Jeonju 35/25 Cloudy 10

Gwangju 34/25 Cloudy 10

Jeju 35/27 Sunny 0

Daegu 37/25 Sunny 0

Busan 31/25 Sunny 0

(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!