Korean-language dailies

-- Infections spread across country at speed faster than epidemiological study (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- 'If patients with no symptoms increase, virus could spread anywhere' (Kookmin Daily)

-- KCDC chief warns of S. Korea being at 'crisis situation that could topple health system' (Donga llbo)

-- KCDC chief warns of 'virus spreading at threatening speed, toppling health system' (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Unidentified infections coming from churches spreading nationwide (Segye Times)

-- Gov't, doctors playing chicken amid COVID-19 alert (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Church infections in greater Seoul areas spread to Pohang, Wonju (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- S. Korea at critical juncture over 2nd round of pandemic (Hankyoreh)

-- Alarm bells over church-related infections ring loudly (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Virus pandemic bursts, hits economy that was 'barely holding on' (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- 745 cases in 4 days, KCDC chief warns of virus 'spreading at threatening speed' (Korea Economic Daily)

