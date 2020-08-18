Go to Contents Go to Navigation

SEOUL, Aug. 18 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Aug. 18.

Korean-language dailies
-- Infections spread across country at speed faster than epidemiological study (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- 'If patients with no symptoms increase, virus could spread anywhere' (Kookmin Daily)
-- KCDC chief warns of S. Korea being at 'crisis situation that could topple health system' (Donga llbo)
-- KCDC chief warns of 'virus spreading at threatening speed, toppling health system' (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Unidentified infections coming from churches spreading nationwide (Segye Times)
-- Gov't, doctors playing chicken amid COVID-19 alert (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Church infections in greater Seoul areas spread to Pohang, Wonju (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- S. Korea at critical juncture over 2nd round of pandemic (Hankyoreh)
-- Alarm bells over church-related infections ring loudly (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Virus pandemic bursts, hits economy that was 'barely holding on' (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- 745 cases in 4 days, KCDC chief warns of virus 'spreading at threatening speed' (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Virus cluster around church keeps growing (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- KCDC chief warns of virus risk lurking in 'everyday places' (Korea Herald)
-- Is Moon becoming a lame duck president? (Korea Times)
(END)

