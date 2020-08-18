(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Aug. 18)
Unrepentant Japan
Sincere apology needed for wartime misdeeds
Four cabinet members of the Shinzo Abe government visited the Yasukuni Shrine, which contains the remains of Japanese war criminals, on the 75th anniversary of Japan's defeat in World War II. They once again angered the Korean people by glorifying the deaths of the military leaders without apologizing for their misdeeds.
Seiichi Eto, the minister in charge of territorial issues, said paying tribute was solely up to Japan and had nothing to do with Korea or China. Internal Affairs Minister Sanae Takaichi said, "Each nation has its own authority in deciding how to honor those who sacrificed themselves for the nation."
The ministers' visit to the shrine, the first in four years, triggered public anger here, with their remarks further irritating Koreans. We regret that they failed to offer any apology for the atrocities Japan committed during its 1910-45 colonial rule of the peninsula.
More worrisome, nationalist Prime Minister Abe stressed that Japan would seek a "greater role" for regional peace during a ceremony to mark Japan's surrender in the war. "We will continue to remain committed to this resolute pledge," he said.
His remarks may be taken to mean a resolute determination to keep peace for Japan. But it can also be interpreted as stretching Japan's efforts toward a military buildup under the guise of protecting itself. For Korea, Abe's statement is not welcome given Japan's record of forced labor and sex slavery before and during World War II.
Abe himself avoided criticism from Korea and China by not visiting the shrine. Instead, he sent ritual offerings for the war dead. Abe deserves criticism for failing to prevent cabinet members from visiting the shrine.
Worse still, Abe never even made a statement of remorse. He did not even use the expression "We will humbly face history," which he has said every year since he took office in December 2012.
Abe's attitude is a far cry from Emperor Naruhito, who expressed "deep remorse" over the wartime past. Naruhito also said he honestly hoped the disaster of war would never be repeated.
Relations between Seoul and Tokyo are at their lowest since the two nations normalized ties in 1965. Tension flared in October 2018 when the Korean Supreme Court ordered a Japanese firm to compensate surviving forced labor victims for unpaid wages. Tokyo has refused to honor the ruling, virtually banning the firm from paying the compensation.
President Moon Jae-in in a speech on the Aug. 15 National Liberation Day said he was ready to sit with Japan's top leader to discuss pending issues including the compensation. But Japan has shown a skeptical reaction, saying Moon had pressed Japan to make concession regarding the matter.
The Japanese side has repeated its call for Korea to come up with a concession first. The prospects for negotiations are not bright as Moon and Abe have been using the bilateral tension for political gain.
Abe is facing falling support with policy blunders in coping with the COVID-19 pandemic, while Moon has also been suffering from a nosedive in approval rating due mainly to his failure to check soaring housing prices. However, despite many difficulties, the two nations should return to the dialogue table to discuss the thorny issue and find a compromise.
(END)
