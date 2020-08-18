Cardinals' Kim Kwang-hyun takes no-decision in abbreviated 1st MLB start
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Aug. 18 (Yonhap) -- St. Louis Cardinals' South Korean starter Kim Kwang-hyun settled for a no-decision in an abbreviated debut as a big league starter.
Kim lasted just 3 2/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field in Chicago on Monday (local time), giving up a run on three hits and three walks. The left-hander was lifted with two outs in the fourth inning and the game tied at 1-1. He had served up a game-tying solo home run to Ian Happ to start that inning.
He made 57 pitches, 33 for strikes.
Kim had been a starter in his 13 years for the SK Wyverns in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) prior to joining the Cardinals on a two-year deal last winter.
He entered spring training hoping to earn a spot in the starting rotation. He was in the midst of a successful bid for the job before the coronavirus pandemic halted spring training, leaving the entire league in limbo.
After the teams returned for summer camp, Kim was unexpectedly named the Cardinals' closer, though he had very little prior experience closing out games in South Korea.
Kim earned his first big league save in his first outing on Opening Day on July 24 against the Pittsburgh Pirates, securing a 5-4 victory despite giving up two runs -- one unearned -- in the ninth inning.
Then the Cardinals' season was disrupted by the COVID-19 outbreak on the team, and Kim, moved into the rotation due to multiple injuries to starters, had to wait a couple of weeks before his first major league start. But Kim didn't get a chance to earn his first victory.
He got out of a one-out, bases-loaded jam in the first inning unscathed.
With one out, Kim walked Anthony Rizzo on four pitches and allowed a double to Javy Baez.
Kim intentionally walked Willson Contreras to load the bases and put the double play in order. Though he didn't get the twin killing, the strategy still worked out for the Cardinals: Kim struck out Happ swinging on a fastball and got David Bote to ground out to third.
Kim then had his first and only three-up, three-down inning in the second, with a groundout and a couple of flyouts.
Kim let the first two men reach to start the third, with Kris Bryant's leadoff single and another walk issued to Rizzo.
And Kim pulled out another escape act, inducing a double play ball off the bat of Baez and retiring Contreras on a line drive to first.
The Cardinals gave Kim a 1-0 lead thanks to Dexter Fowler's solo home run in the bottom of the third, but it was short-lived as the Cubs responded with Happ's solo shot off a fastball offering from Kim.
Kim retired the next two batters on groundouts before John Gant took over from the bullpen.
The one other South Korean starter in the majors this year, Ryu Hyun-jin of the Toronto Blue Jays, was scheduled to start versus the Baltimore Orioles later Sunday. The last time two South Korean pitchers started in the majors on the same day came on April 15, 2017, when Kim Byung-hyun took the mound for the Colorado Rockies and Seo Jae-weong did the same for the Tampa Bay Rays.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
