Renault Samsung launches ZOE all-electric car in S. Korea
SEOUL, Aug. 18 (Yonhap) -- Renault Samsung Motors Corp., the South Korean unit of Renault S.A., on Tuesday launched the Renault ZOE all-electric car to boost its lackluster sales.
The company began to receive orders for the Renault ZOE on Tuesday, with a plan to begin delivering ordered vehicles in September, a company spokesman said.
The pure electric subcompact will be imported from France after being assembled at the French carmaker's Flins plant outside Paris, he said.
The Renault ZOE is priced at 39.95 million won-44.95 million won (US$33,600-$37,800), but it will be available for 27.59 million-32.59 million won with state subsidies, the company said.
Renault Samsung has one all-electric model in its lineup -- the SM3 Z.E. compact sedan. Its three other models are the SM6 sedan, the XM3 SUV and the QM6 SUV.
The company has struggled with weak sales in Korea due to a lack of new models. Its sales fell 25 percent to 76,588 units in the January-July period from 101,718 a year earlier.
Renault holds an 81 percent stake in Renault Samsung.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS content to be featured in overseas Korean education course
-
2
White House instructed negotiators to 'hint' to S. Korea that Trump may withdraw troops: book
-
3
Big Hit posts estimated sales of 294 bln won, announces concerts in Oct.
-
4
(News Focus) No parcel day: Why S. Korean delivery workers are taking a day off on Aug. 14
-
5
(2nd LD) Seoul church under fire for mass infections, uncooperative response to virus tests
-
1
BTS content to be featured in overseas Korean education course
-
2
White House instructed negotiators to 'hint' to S. Korea that Trump may withdraw troops: book
-
3
(LEAD) Lotteria case raises alert over additional infections in greater Seoul area
-
4
(3rd LD) Seoul church under fire for mass infections, uncooperative response to virus tests
-
5
(2nd LD) 11 fast-food franchise employees test positive for COVID-19 in Seoul
-
1
S. Korea reports 197 more cases of new coronavirus, total now at 15,515
-
2
(3rd LD) Seoul church under fire for mass infections, uncooperative response to virus tests
-
3
(3rd LD) S. Korea reports 197 new virus infections amid fears of resurgence in greater capital
-
4
(2nd LD) S. Korea reports 197 new virus infections amid fears of resurgence in greater capital
-
5
(2nd LD) Seoul church under fire for mass infections, uncooperative response to virus tests