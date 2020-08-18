Samsung retains top spot in TV market in Q2: report
SEOUL, Aug. 18 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. remained the top TV vendor in the second quarter of the year, a report showed Tuesday, while its local rival LG Electronics Inc. fell to the fourth spot in global TV shipments.
Samsung shipped 8.5 million TVs in the April-June period, down 6 percent from a year ago but maintained its top status, according to industry tracker Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC), citing DiScien's monthly report.
However, LG dropped from the second to fourth spot after its TV shipments declined 25 percent on-year to 4.4 million units in the second quarter of the year, according to the report.
"LG has struggled to maintain its market position as it tries to increase the volume of OLED TV sales without decreasing prices, and faced with a vast price gap between LCD and OLED TV panel prices," DSCC said.
Chinese brands TCL and Hisense came in second and third, respectively. TCL's TV shipments increased 27 percent on-year to 5.6 million, while Hisense saw a 18 percent on-year gain in its TV shipments to 4.7 million units in the second quarter, according to the report.
The global TV shipments from the top 15 TV brands dropped 2 percent on-year to 38 million units in the April to June period, the report showed.
TV shipments to North America surged 39 percent on-year to 9.5 million units, while those of China increased 5 percent on-year to 11 million units, but shipments to other regions declined sharply, it said.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS content to be featured in overseas Korean education course
-
2
White House instructed negotiators to 'hint' to S. Korea that Trump may withdraw troops: book
-
3
Big Hit posts estimated sales of 294 bln won, announces concerts in Oct.
-
4
(News Focus) No parcel day: Why S. Korean delivery workers are taking a day off on Aug. 14
-
5
(2nd LD) Seoul church under fire for mass infections, uncooperative response to virus tests
-
1
BTS content to be featured in overseas Korean education course
-
2
White House instructed negotiators to 'hint' to S. Korea that Trump may withdraw troops: book
-
3
(LEAD) Lotteria case raises alert over additional infections in greater Seoul area
-
4
(3rd LD) Seoul church under fire for mass infections, uncooperative response to virus tests
-
5
(2nd LD) 11 fast-food franchise employees test positive for COVID-19 in Seoul
-
1
S. Korea reports 197 more cases of new coronavirus, total now at 15,515
-
2
(3rd LD) Seoul church under fire for mass infections, uncooperative response to virus tests
-
3
(2nd LD) S. Korea reports 197 new virus infections amid fears of resurgence in greater capital
-
4
(3rd LD) S. Korea reports 197 new virus infections amid fears of resurgence in greater capital
-
5
(2nd LD) Seoul church under fire for mass infections, uncooperative response to virus tests