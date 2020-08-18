Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Tuesday's weather forecast

All Headlines 09:11 August 18, 2020

SEOUL, Aug. 18 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 34/26 Cloudy 0

Incheon 33/25 Sunny 0

Suwon 34/25 Sunny 0

Cheongju 35/25 Sunny 0

Daejeon 35/25 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 34/25 Sunny 10

Gangneung 36/28 Sunny 0

Jeonju 35/24 Sunny 0

Gwangju 34/24 Sunny 0

Jeju 34/27 Sunny 10

Daegu 38/25 Sunny 0

Busan 33/25 Sunny 0

