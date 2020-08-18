Tuesday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:11 August 18, 2020
SEOUL, Aug. 18 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 34/26 Cloudy 0
Incheon 33/25 Sunny 0
Suwon 34/25 Sunny 0
Cheongju 35/25 Sunny 0
Daejeon 35/25 Sunny 0
Chuncheon 34/25 Sunny 10
Gangneung 36/28 Sunny 0
Jeonju 35/24 Sunny 0
Gwangju 34/24 Sunny 0
Jeju 34/27 Sunny 10
Daegu 38/25 Sunny 0
Busan 33/25 Sunny 0
