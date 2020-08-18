Kia launches new Carnival minivan in S. Korea
SEOUL, Aug. 18 (Yonhap) -- Kia Motors Corp., South Korea's second-biggest carmaker, on Tuesday launched the all-new Carnival minivan in the domestic market to boost sales.
The fourth-generation Carnival comes with a 2.2-liter diesel engine or a 3.5-liter gasoline engine. It is available with seven, nine or 11 seats, Kia said in a statement.
The model is priced at between 32 million won and 42 million won (US$27,000-$35,000), it said.
Kia received about 32,000 preorders for the new minivans in the past 14 working days, the statement said.
The new Carnival is wider and longer, and it looks like a SUV due to the "grand volume" design concept.
It comes with a dynamic radiator grille and a bold side character line that runs the length of the vehicle.
On the interior side, it has more space to adopt a 12.3-inch panoramic display and navigation system and a wide center console.
At the rear, the side character line trails into the back and merges with the rear lamp graphics. The roof has a bit of a fastback look, ending at the trunk lid.
The Carnival is one of Kia's bestselling models, and over 2 million Carnival units have been sold in global markets since its debut in 1998.
From January to July, Kia's sales fell 12 percent to 1,384,636 vehicles from 1,579,229 in the same period of last year due to weak overseas sales amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
