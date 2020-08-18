Defense ministry to ban all service personnel from vacationing, off-base travel over coronavirus
SEOUL, Aug. 18 (Yonhap) -- The defense ministry said Monday it is banning all service personnel from leaving their bases for vacation and other purposes as part of efforts to stem the spread of the new coronavirus into the barracks, officials said Tuesday.
Starting Wednesday, all enlisted soldiers and ranking officers will be banned from vacationing and traveling outside their bases until the end of this month, and they will be ordered to cancel all of their official and private gatherings, according to the officials.
The decision was made as South Korea has reported a drastic surge in new COVID-19 infections since late last week. On Tuesday, the country reported 246 additional cases, which is a five-month high. Nearly 1,000 people tested positive over the past five days.
The military also reported two more patients on the day -- an Army soldier stationed in Gapyeong, south of Seoul, and a civilian worker for a military intelligence unit, according to the ministry. The total caseload among the military population now stands at 88.
