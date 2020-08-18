Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Samsung to support Android OS updates up to 3 generations

All Headlines 11:29 August 18, 2020

SEOUL, Aug. 18 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. said Tuesday it will offer extended software upgrades for its Galaxy smartphones for up to three device generations as the company vows to improve its after-sales support.

Samsung will guarantee three generations of Android operating system (OS) updates for Galaxy smartphones. It will cover Galaxy S10 and newer smartphones, some Galaxy A series handsets and Galaxy Tab S series tablets.

"As people hold onto their devices for longer, we are working to bring secure protection and exciting new features to the devices already in their hands," said Yoon Jang-hyun, head of the software platform team at Samsung's mobile communications business.

"By supporting up to three generations of Android OS upgrades, we are extending the life cycle of our Galaxy products and making a promise that we will provide a simple and secure mobile experience that takes advantage of the latest innovations as soon as they are available."

Users of the Galaxy S20 series that was launched in February, for instance, can get support for three OS upgrades starting with Android 11.

Samsung said it is "continuously working" with global partners to deliver up-to-date mobile experiences to its Galaxy device users.

This photo taken on Aug. 7, 2020, shows Samsung Electronics Co.'s Galaxy smartphones displayed at a store in Seoul. (Yonhap)

kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)

