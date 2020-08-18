Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday.
----------------
(2nd LD) S. Korea braces for 2nd wave of virus outbreak, tougher measures eyed in greater Seoul area
SEOUL -- The number of daily new virus cases in South Korea bounced back sharply Tuesday as infections linked to churches in the capital city showed no signs of a slowdown, prompting the country to consider tougher virus-preventive measures in the greater Seoul area currently dogged by a series of cluster infections.
The country added 246 more COVID-19 cases, including 235 local infections, raising the country's total caseload to 15,761, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).
-----------------
(LEAD) Unification minister to meet U.S. ambassador to discuss inter-Korean cooperation
SEOUL -- Unification Minister Lee In-young was set to meet the U.S. Ambassador to Seoul Harry Harris on Tuesday, the ministry said.
Lee is likely to discuss South Korea's policies for inter-Korean cooperation during the meeting with Harris. It will mark the minister's first meeting with a foreign envoy since he took office last month.
-----------------
Defense ministry to ban all service personnel from vacationing, off-base travel over coronavirus
SEOUL -- The defense ministry said Monday it is banning all service personnel from leaving their bases for vacation and other purposes as part of efforts to stem the spread of the new coronavirus into the barracks, officials said Tuesday.
Starting Wednesday, all enlisted soldiers and ranking officers will be banned from vacationing and traveling outside their bases until the end of this month, and they will be ordered to cancel all of their official and private gatherings, according to the officials.
-----------------
(LEAD) Mass coronavirus outbreak looms amid swelling church cluster infection
SEOUL -- More than 400 new coronavirus cases were identified in relation to a church in northern Seoul as of Tuesday, with fears growing over another massive outbreak in South Korea in months.
"After a member of Sarang Jeil Church first tested positive on Aug. 12, 123 more were identified on Monday, raising the number of cases to 438, which includes 282 in Seoul," Park Yu-mi, the capital city government's director of public health, told a press briefing.
-----------------
(LEAD) Blue Jays' Ryu Hyun-jin earns 2nd win of season in vintage performance
SEOUL -- In a vintage outing that featured a ton of soft contact and groundouts, Ryu Hyun-jin collected his second win of the season for the Toronto Blue Jays.
Ryu held the Baltimore Orioles to a run on four hits over six strong innings at Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore on Monday (local time), improving to 2-1 and lowering his ERA from 4.05 to 3.46. He made 86 pitches, 58 for strikes.
-----------------
(Yonhap Interview) U.N. rapporteur urges Seoul to have more discussions on banning anti-N.K. leaflets
SEOUL -- The U.N. special rapporteur on North Korea's human rights situation urged South Korea to have more discussions about its push to prohibit the sending of anti-North Korea leaflets across the border, expressing concern it could violate the right to freedom of expression.
Tomas Ojea Quintana made the remark during a recent telephone interview with Yonhap News Agency as South Korea is seeking to legislate a ban on leaflet-sending, saying that it could heighten cross-border tensions and jeopardize the lives of people in border regions. He spoke from Argentina.
-----------------
(LEAD) IT firms return to remote working amid 'second wave' coronavirus fears
SEOUL) -- An increasing number of South Korean tech companies began to allow their employees to work from home again as a precautionary measure amid the resurgence of novel coronavirus infections, industry officials said Tuesday.
On Sunday, the government raised social distancing in Seoul and its neighboring areas by one notch to Level 2 in the three-tier system for two weeks. On Tuesday, the country reported 246 new confirmed cases, raising the country's total caseload to 15,761.
-----------------
N. Korea accelerates efforts to recover from flood aftermath
SEOUL -- North Korea is accelerating efforts to recover from flood damage by swiftly mobilizing the army and sending construction equipment and materials to affected regions, state media reported Tuesday.
North Korea has recently been hit hard by heavy rains in many regions, including rice-producing areas in its southern parts. State media reported Friday that thousands of hectares of crops were damaged by the flood, while at least 16,680 homes and around 630 public buildings were flooded or destroyed across the country.
(END)
-
