S. Korea cancels civilian-military exercise on virus concerns, flood damage

All Headlines 13:41 August 18, 2020

SEOUL, Aug. 18 (Yonhap) -- South Korea said Tuesday it has canceled an annual civilian-military exercise to better focus on managing the ongoing new coronavirus pandemic and recovering from damage from recent heavy rains.

The Ulchi-Taegeuk drill, which had been postponed to the second half of the year, has been called off and will be replaced with a contingency drill, according to the Ministry of the Interior and Safety.

The government had initially scheduled the drill for May but delayed it due to the virus pandemic.

The Ulchi-Taegeuk exercise, a civilian-military support drill, is a variation of the Ulchi exercise that was created in the wake of North Korean commandos' botched attempt in 1968 to infiltrate Seoul's presidential office Cheong Wa Dae and assassinate then President Park Chung-hee. It focused on various national crisis scenarios.

It marks the first time the exercise has been called off since 2018, when the government tentatively delayed it considering inter-Korean relations.

This file photo taken May 30, 2019, shows children taking part in a counterterrorism drill at a Seoul subway station as part of the Ulchi-Taegeuk exercise. (Yonhap)

