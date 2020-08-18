S. Korea cancels civilian-military exercise on virus concerns, flood damage
SEOUL, Aug. 18 (Yonhap) -- South Korea said Tuesday it has canceled an annual civilian-military exercise to better focus on managing the ongoing new coronavirus pandemic and recovering from damage from recent heavy rains.
The Ulchi-Taegeuk drill, which had been postponed to the second half of the year, has been called off and will be replaced with a contingency drill, according to the Ministry of the Interior and Safety.
The government had initially scheduled the drill for May but delayed it due to the virus pandemic.
The Ulchi-Taegeuk exercise, a civilian-military support drill, is a variation of the Ulchi exercise that was created in the wake of North Korean commandos' botched attempt in 1968 to infiltrate Seoul's presidential office Cheong Wa Dae and assassinate then President Park Chung-hee. It focused on various national crisis scenarios.
It marks the first time the exercise has been called off since 2018, when the government tentatively delayed it considering inter-Korean relations.
mlee@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
White House instructed negotiators to 'hint' to S. Korea that Trump may withdraw troops: book
-
2
Big Hit posts estimated sales of 294 bln won, announces concerts in Oct.
-
3
(News Focus) No parcel day: Why S. Korean delivery workers are taking a day off on Aug. 14
-
4
(2nd LD) Seoul church under fire for mass infections, uncooperative response to virus tests
-
5
(LEAD) Seoul church under fire for mass infections, uncooperative response to virus tests
-
1
White House instructed negotiators to 'hint' to S. Korea that Trump may withdraw troops: book
-
2
(LEAD) Lotteria case raises alert over additional infections in greater Seoul area
-
3
(3rd LD) Seoul church under fire for mass infections, uncooperative response to virus tests
-
4
(2nd LD) 11 fast-food franchise employees test positive for COVID-19 in Seoul
-
5
(News Focus) No parcel day: Why S. Korean delivery workers are taking a day off on Aug. 14
-
1
S. Korea reports 197 more cases of new coronavirus, total now at 15,515
-
2
(3rd LD) Seoul church under fire for mass infections, uncooperative response to virus tests
-
3
(2nd LD) S. Korea braces for 2nd wave of virus outbreak, tougher measures eyed in greater Seoul area
-
4
(LEAD) New virus cases jump back to above 200; tougher measures eyed in greater Seoul area
-
5
(2nd LD) Seoul church under fire for mass infections, uncooperative response to virus tests