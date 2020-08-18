U.N. grants sanctions waiver to S. Korean NGO for aid project in N.K.
SEOUL, Aug. 18 (Yonhap) -- The United Nations has granted a sanctions waiver for a South Korean nongovernmental organization to provide North Korea with medical supplies necessary to improve the oral health and nutrition of pregnant women, children and senior citizens, a U.N. website showed Tuesday.
Medical Aid for Children (MAC) was given the exemption for six months until Feb. 13, 2021, according to the website. It did not specify the amount of money needed to buy and ship the items to the North.
Subject to the exemption are CAD/CAM milling machines, scanners and other medical equipment necessary for oral treatment, the website showed.
MAC is required to get the South Korean government's approval before shipping those items to the North.
Established in 1997, the organization has been involved in various assistance projects mostly for children in North Korea and other poor countries.
Humanitarian activities in North Korea are not banned under international sanctions, but related materials are subject to sanctions waivers from the U.N.
kokobj@yna.co.kr
(END)
