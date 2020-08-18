2 S. Korean hurlers make strong MLB starts on same day

In recent years, though, there had been more position players than pitchers from South Korea in the majors. Ryu left the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) to sign with the Los Angeles Dodgers in late 2012, and until Kim made the same jump to join the Cardinals last December, Ryu had been the only South Korean starter in the big leagues over the past seven seasons. Two former KBO relievers, Lim Chang-yong and Oh Seung-hwan, had been in the majors during that time.