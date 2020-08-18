Go to Contents Go to Navigation

N.K. paper lauds late missile scientist

All Headlines 15:50 August 18, 2020

SEOUL, Aug. 18 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's main newspaper on Tuesday ran a lengthy article lauding a late missile scientist, saying leader Kim Jong-un praised him as a "loyal revolutionary warrior" for his contribution to the country's nuclear and missile development.

Ju Kyu-chang, who served as first vice director of the Munitions Industry Department of the ruling Workers' Party, died in 2018. He is known for deep involvement in the North's nuclear and missile development under previous leaders Kim Il-sung and Kim Jong-il.

The U.S. blacklisted him in 2013 for involvement in weapons of mass destruction development.

On Tuesday, the Rodong Sinmun newspaper touted him as a "true loyalist."

"We cannot picture the current weapon's industry without the past generations like that of Ju Kyu-chang," Kim was quoted by the paper as saying.

Kim also pointed out Ju's contribution to the North's successful launch of intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM) capable of reaching the continental U.S. in 2017, saying there were no officials as good as him, it said.

The article appears to reflect the North's will towards strengthening self-defense deterrence amid a protracted stalemate in nuclear negotiations with Washington.

North Korea's top leader Kim Jong-un (C) visits the bier of Ju Kyu-chang, a man known to have been involved in the country's development of missiles and nuclear weapons, on Sept. 4, 2018, in this photo released by the North's Korean Central News Agency. Ju was reported to have died Sept. 3. (For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution) (Yonhap)

