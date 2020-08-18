KOSPI 2,348.24 DN 59.25 points (close)
All Headlines 15:33 August 18, 2020
(END)
White House instructed negotiators to 'hint' to S. Korea that Trump may withdraw troops: book
Big Hit posts estimated sales of 294 bln won, announces concerts in Oct.
(News Focus) No parcel day: Why S. Korean delivery workers are taking a day off on Aug. 14
(2nd LD) Seoul church under fire for mass infections, uncooperative response to virus tests
(LEAD) Seoul church under fire for mass infections, uncooperative response to virus tests
(4th LD) S. Korea reports 197 new virus infections amid fears of resurgence in greater capital