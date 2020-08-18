Prosecution to get tough with quarantine violators
SEOUL, Aug. 18 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's top prosecution office said Tuesday it has ordered prosecutors nationwide to sternly deal with coronavirus quarantine violators amid growing fears of a new wave of the highly infectious disease.
According to the Supreme Prosecutors Office (SPO), all prosecution offices across the country have been instructed to get tough with anyone caught disrupting quarantine authorities' efforts to halt the spread of COVID-19.
The SPO said its latest order was issued to help ensure that the ongoing quarantine measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus are timely and effective.
"Anti-coronavirus teams installed at all district prosecutors' offices will lead the efforts 24 hours a day to prevent the law enforcement system and capabilities from being neutralized by quarantine rule violators," an official at the SPO said, adding a similar special order had been issued in February. At that time, Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl gave instructions for the establishment of an anti-coronavirus task force within the prosecution and ordered a set of countermeasures, including minimizing summons of suspects and witnesses.
The SPO's latest order came as the nation has added nearly 1,000 new coronavirus cases over the past five days. The number of new infections rose by 246 in a day as of Tuesday morning, raising the country's total caseload to 15,761, according to government data.
