KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Aug. 18 (Yonhap) -- Tuesday's closing prices (KRW) of KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
LotteChilsung 99,800 DN 2,200
GCH Corp 27,550 DN 1,400
POSCO CHEMICAL 88,800 DN 4,300
SGBC 30,050 DN 700
LOTTE 31,000 DN 2,450
Shinsegae 210,000 DN 20,000
Nongshim 368,000 DN 2,500
HYUNDAI STEEL 26,550 DN 2,050
BoryungPharm 15,600 DN 800
L&L 11,100 DN 800
Binggrae 59,700 DN 1,900
Hyosung 68,000 DN 3,600
LOTTE Fine Chem 44,950 DN 850
SBC 10,300 DN 1,050
Hyundai M&F INS 23,200 DN 850
Daesang 28,050 UP 1,800
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 61,600 DN 2,400
DongkukStlMill 6,090 DN 360
HyundaiEng&Const 34,000 DN 2,000
CUCKOO HOMESYS 41,850 UP 350
JWPHARMA 36,000 DN 1,600
SK hynix 78,100 DN 2,100
SamsungF&MIns 179,500 DN 9,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 28,350 DN 1,750
Kogas 24,800 DN 1,650
LGInt 15,350 DN 1,000
Hanwha 25,650 DN 800
Youngpoong 515,000 DN 9,000
DB HiTek 34,500 DN 2,400
CJ 86,100 DN 3,100
HMM 5,690 DN 720
ORION Holdings 13,650 DN 450
SKNetworks 5,230 DN 220
Donga Socio Holdings 106,500 DN 500
IS DONGSEO 41,900 DN 5,250
HITEJINRO 39,300 DN 2,050
Yuhan 62,200 DN 1,800
CJ LOGISTICS 151,500 DN 2,500
DOOSAN 43,950 DN 1,950
DaelimInd 82,700 DN 4,500
