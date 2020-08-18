KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP13400 DN550
KiaMtr 42,700 DN 1,700
H.S.ENTERPRISE 11,700 DN 1,700
AmoreG 56,400 DN 3,300
HyundaiMtr 158,000 DN 9,000
KISWire 15,500 DN 800
BukwangPharm 35,050 DN 400
ILJIN MATERIALS 50,900 DN 3,100
TaekwangInd 694,000 DN 19,000
SsangyongCement 5,520 DN 60
NEXENTIRE 5,560 DN 310
CHONGKUNDANG 177,500 DN 3,000
KAL 18,250 DN 1,250
YUNGJIN PHARM 6,010 DN 200
KCC 147,000 DN 15,000
LotteFood 325,500 DN 7,500
LG Corp. 82,500 DN 3,500
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 68,600 DN 5,000
ShinhanGroup 31,600 DN 1,100
Hanmi Science 57,500 DN 5,800
CUCKOO 90,300 UP 1,800
LOTTE SHOPPING 78,800 DN 5,400
CJ CGV 20,350 DN 3,450
IlyangPharm 80,500 DN 800
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,900 DN 420
POSCO 203,000 DN 7,500
SPC SAMLIP 63,200 DN 1,700
SAMSUNG SDS 167,000 DN 2,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 23,750 DN 1,150
KUMHOTIRE 3,090 0
DB INSURANCE 45,900 DN 2,600
SamsungElec 58,400 UP 400
NHIS 9,280 DN 240
LS 40,150 DN 2,250
GC Corp 281,500 DN 17,500
GS E&C 26,100 DN 1,600
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 29,100 DN 2,600
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 433,000 DN 11,000
KPIC 117,000 DN 4,500
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 9,020 DN 130
(MORE)
