KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
SKC 82,600 DN 1,900
GS Retail 32,750 DN 2,400
Ottogi 583,000 DN 10,000
F&F 94,600 DN 6,400
MERITZ SECU 3,500 DN 80
HtlShilla 71,600 DN 7,300
SamsungElecMech 133,000 DN 5,000
Hanssem 96,100 DN 3,900
TAEYOUNG E&C 18,150 DN 300
KSOE 91,500 DN 4,400
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 31,800 UP 700
OCI 56,400 DN 4,500
LS ELECTRIC 52,200 DN 3,100
KorZinc 419,500 DN 9,500
SamsungHvyInd 5,390 DN 360
SYC 65,000 DN 7,000
HyundaiMipoDock 31,450 DN 2,100
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 176,000 DN 12,000
HYUNDAI WIA 40,750 DN 3,750
S-Oil 61,100 DN 2,500
KumhoPetrochem 100,000 0
Mobis 214,500 DN 9,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 25,750 DN 1,350
HDC HOLDINGS 10,250 DN 650
S-1 103,000 UP 5,000
LG Innotek 154,500 DN 9,000
SK Discovery 71,200 DN 8,700
Hanchem 159,500 UP 3,000
DWS 22,850 DN 850
UNID 48,800 DN 1,400
KEPCO 20,550 DN 1,400
SamsungSecu 30,300 DN 1,650
SKTelecom 229,000 DN 8,000
S&T MOTIV 50,100 DN 1,900
HyundaiElev 43,500 DN 3,200
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 22,800 DN 1,500
Hanon Systems 12,450 DN 550
SK 222,500 DN 11,000
DAEKYO 4,045 UP 30
GKL 12,650 DN 1,300
White House instructed negotiators to 'hint' to S. Korea that Trump may withdraw troops: book
Big Hit posts estimated sales of 294 bln won, announces concerts in Oct.
(News Focus) No parcel day: Why S. Korean delivery workers are taking a day off on Aug. 14
(2nd LD) Seoul church under fire for mass infections, uncooperative response to virus tests
