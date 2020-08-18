KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
Handsome 32,150 DN 2,350
Asiana Airlines 4,015 DN 255
COWAY 82,900 UP 500
IBK 8,300 DN 400
NamhaeChem 8,150 DN 700
DONGSUH 24,000 UP 700
BGF 4,210 DN 190
SamsungEng 11,850 DN 550
SAMSUNG C&T 116,500 DN 7,500
PanOcean 3,615 DN 195
SAMSUNG CARD 29,150 DN 900
CheilWorldwide 17,600 DN 1,250
KT 24,400 DN 950
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL148500 DN17000
LOTTE TOUR 18,900 0
LG Uplus 11,750 DN 550
SAMSUNG LIFE 59,100 DN 6,200
KG DONGBU STL 13,050 DN 450
KT&G 85,400 DN 2,700
DHICO 9,800 UP 120
LG Display 13,000 DN 700
Kangwonland 22,100 DN 1,150
NAVER 307,500 UP 2,500
Kakao 378,000 UP 15,500
NCsoft 834,000 DN 38,000
DSME 23,500 DN 2,150
DSINFRA 7,300 DN 610
DWEC 3,370 DN 155
Donga ST 97,200 DN 1,000
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 14,700 DN 300
CJ CheilJedang 403,000 UP 2,000
DongwonF&B 179,000 DN 4,500
KEPCO KPS 29,150 DN 1,150
LGH&H 1,500,000 DN 65,000
LGCHEM 690,000 DN 10,000
KEPCO E&C 16,500 DN 800
HALLA HOLDINGS 28,850 DN 1,950
HYUNDAI ROTEM 14,800 DN 1,350
LGELECTRONICS 84,000 DN 4,700
Celltrion 304,000 DN 500
