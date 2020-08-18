KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
Huchems 16,150 DN 650
DAEWOONG PHARM 110,500 DN 6,500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 59,900 DN 3,500
KIH 60,200 DN 3,600
LOTTE Himart 29,650 DN 1,900
GS 34,550 DN 1,400
LIG Nex1 33,400 DN 900
Fila Holdings 32,150 DN 1,950
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 121,000 DN 11,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 29,050 DN 1,750
HANWHA LIFE 1,485 DN 130
AMOREPACIFIC 176,500 DN 20,000
LF 12,650 DN 1,150
SK Innovation 160,500 DN 11,500
POONGSAN 23,800 DN 950
KBFinancialGroup 38,150 DN 1,650
Hansae 14,050 DN 300
LG HAUSYS 58,200 DN 4,100
Youngone Corp 26,300 DN 1,000
KOLON IND 33,300 DN 1,900
HanmiPharm 291,500 DN 15,000
BNK Financial Group 5,380 DN 90
emart 123,500 DN 7,000
FOOSUNG 8,150 DN 500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY336 50 DN200
KOLMAR KOREA 48,900 DN 3,400
HANJINKAL 80,400 DN 2,300
DoubleUGames 75,600 DN 1,200
COSMAX 112,000 DN 3,000
MANDO 29,050 DN 2,700
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 802,000 UP 2,000
INNOCEAN 51,500 DN 4,300
Doosan Bobcat 27,000 DN 2,150
Netmarble 148,500 UP 3,000
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S249000 DN13000
ORION 151,000 DN 7,000
BGF Retail 129,000 DN 4,000
SKCHEM 379,000 DN 7,000
HDC-OP 20,200 DN 1,500
WooriFinancialGroup 8,760 DN 340
