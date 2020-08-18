S. Korean Bond Yields on Aug. 18, 2020
All Headlines 16:30 August 18, 2020
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 0.664 0.673 -0.9
3-year TB 0.810 0.828 -1.8
10-year TB 1.357 1.396 -3.9
2-year MSB 0.730 0.739 -0.9
3-year CB (AA-) 2.182 2.195 -1.3
91-day CD 0.640 0.650 -1.0
(END)
