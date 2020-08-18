Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday.
----------------
(3rd LD) S. Korea braces for 2nd wave of virus outbreak, tougher measures eyed in greater Seoul area
SEOUL -- The number of daily new virus cases in South Korea bounced back sharply Tuesday as infections linked to churches in the capital city showed no signs of a slowdown, prompting the country to consider tougher virus-preventive measures in the greater Seoul area currently dogged by a series of cluster infections.
The country added 246 more COVID-19 cases, including 235 local infections, raising the country's total caseload to 15,761, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).
----------------
(2nd LD) Mass coronavirus outbreak looms as church cluster infections hit 457
SEOUL -- More than 400 new coronavirus cases were identified in relation to a church in northern Seoul as of Tuesday, with fears growing over another massive community outbreak in South Korea in less than half a year.
"After a member of Sarang Jeil Church first tested positive on Aug. 12, 123 more were identified on Monday, raising the number of cases to 438, which includes 282 in Seoul," Park Yu-mi, the capital city government's director of public health, told a press briefing.
----------------
(LEAD) S. Korea struggles to secure more hospital beds amid spiking virus cases
SEOUL -- South Korea's health authorities said Tuesday they will secure more hospital beds in the wider Seoul area amid the resurgence of novel coronavirus infections.
The country added 246 more COVID-19 cases, including 235 local infections, raising the country's total caseload to 15,761, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC). The country added nearly 1,000 cases over the past five days.
----------------
(LEAD) N.K. owns up to 60 nuclear bombs, world's third-largest amount of chemical agents: U.S. military report
SEOUL -- North Korea is believed to have up to 60 nuclear bombs and the world's third-largest stockpile of chemical weapons totaling up to 5,000 tons, the U.S. Army has said.
The U.S. Department of the Army headquarters made the assessment in its report, titled "North Korean tactics," which was published last month, saying Pyongyang is unlikely to give up these weapons to ensure the regime's survival.
----------------
(LEAD) Culture sector at-large on heightened alert again over virus resurgence
SEOUL -- As South Korea grapples with a resurgence of new COVID-19 clusters especially in the greater Seoul area, the country's culture sector has been placed on heightened alert again, with events being suspended and refunds being handed out in response to renewed fears of virus transmission.
Film distributor Showbox has announced that it will postpone the opening of comedy-crime film "The Golden Holiday," starring Kwak Do-won, indefinitely, due to the spread of the new coronavirus. The movie was originally scheduled to hit theaters Wednesday.
----------------
Eastar to find new owner after Jeju scraps deal
SEOUL -- Eastar Jet Co. on Tuesday began the process to find a new owner after Jeju Air Co. scrapped its plan to acquire the smaller budget carrier amid the new coronavirus' impact on the airline industry.
Eastar Jet has selected Deloitte Anjin LLC, Yulchon LLC and Heungkuk Securities Co. as lead managers to handle the deal to sell its controlling 51.17 percent stake, Eastar Jet Senior Vice President Kim You-sang said over the phone.
----------------
