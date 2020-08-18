Gov't limits church activities in Seoul area to non-contact worship services
SEOUL, Aug. 18 (Yonhap) -- The South Korean government announced a decision Tuesday to prohibit churches in Seoul and nearby areas from carrying out all activities except for contactless worship services as part of toughened measures to curb the rapid spread of the new coronavirus.
In a public statement, Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun also said the government will elevate the social distancing rules in Incheon, a port city just west of Seoul, to Level Two. The government imposed the measure on Seoul and Gyeonggi Province last weekend.
The steps are set to take effect at the start of Wednesday, Chung said.
"New COVID-19 cases are growing at an explosive rate ... causing a chain of infections in churches, workplaces and hospitals," he said.
"The accelerating speed of the spread is causing concerns for possible mass outbreaks nationwide," he said, adding that the country is at a critical juncture in containing virus transmissions.
