Ex-PM Lee takes virus test after indirect contact with COVID-19 patient
SEOUL, Aug. 18 (Yonhap) -- Former Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon took a coronavirus test and self quarantined Tuesday after he was found to have used a microphone previously used by a COVID-19 patient, his aides said.
Lee, a lawmaker of the ruling Democratic Party (DP) who is running in the party's leadership race, appeared on a CBS radio program the previous day. He took the test after being notified that a cast member who appeared prior to him tested positive for the virus.
"Lee did not have handshakes or other direct contact with the patient, but he used the microphone and chair previously used by the person," Lee's office said.
Lee plans to suspend all scheduled events and stay at home until he receives the results of his test, it added.
(END)
-
1
White House instructed negotiators to 'hint' to S. Korea that Trump may withdraw troops: book
-
2
BTS' J-hope donates 100 mln won for children in need amid pandemic
-
3
Big Hit posts estimated sales of 294 bln won, announces concerts in Oct.
-
4
(News Focus) No parcel day: Why S. Korean delivery workers are taking a day off on Aug. 14
-
5
(2nd LD) Seoul church under fire for mass infections, uncooperative response to virus tests
-
1
White House instructed negotiators to 'hint' to S. Korea that Trump may withdraw troops: book
-
2
(3rd LD) Seoul church under fire for mass infections, uncooperative response to virus tests
-
3
(LEAD) Lotteria case raises alert over additional infections in greater Seoul area
-
4
(2nd LD) 11 fast-food franchise employees test positive for COVID-19 in Seoul
-
5
(News Focus) No parcel day: Why S. Korean delivery workers are taking a day off on Aug. 14
-
1
(2nd LD) S. Korea braces for 2nd wave of virus outbreak, tougher measures eyed in greater Seoul area
-
2
(3rd LD) Seoul church under fire for mass infections, uncooperative response to virus tests
-
3
(4th LD) S. Korea adopts enhanced anti-virus steps amid another looming wave of coronavirus cases
-
4
(LEAD) New virus cases jump back to above 200; tougher measures eyed in greater Seoul area
-
5
S. Korea reports 197 more cases of new coronavirus, total now at 15,515