Korean-language dailies

-- Anybody could be infected anytime (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Indoor gatherings of 50 people or more prohibited in Seoul and surrounding area (Kookmin Daily)

-- On-site church services banned in Seoul and surrounding area from today (Donga llbo)

-- Gov't seeks Level 2 distancing rules after over 1,000 infections (Seoul Shinmun)

-- 'Prevent nationwide spread,' face-to-face events in greater Seoul area prohibited (Segye Times)

-- Protestant church groups 'deeply apologize for cluster infections' (Chosun Ilbo)

-- On-site church services, gatherings prohibited from today (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Churches, buffet restaurants, cram schools in greater Seoul area shut down from today (Hankyoreh)

-- 'North Korea owns up to 60 nuclear bombs, capable of producing six more every year' (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Distancing rules toughened in greater Seoul area, on-site church services banned (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Indoor gatherings, events in greater Seoul area banned (Korea Economic Daily)

