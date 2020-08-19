(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Aug. 19)

The move came Tuesday after conservative pastor Jun Kwang-hoon was subject to severe criticism for noncooperation in stemming the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. The public backlash is growing more intense against Jun's church, the Sarang Jeil Church in northern Seoul, with it emerging as a new epicenter for infections. Concern is growing that the church could replay the nightmare of the Shincheonji Church of Jesus in the southeastern city of Daegu, the locus of the first wave of the pandemic in February and March.