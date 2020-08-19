Today in Korean history
Aug. 20
1901 -- Construction begins on a railroad connecting Seoul and Busan.
1907 -- A modern barber shop opens at the royal court of the Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910).
1971 -- Red Cross officials from the two Koreas meet for the first time since the 1950-53 Korean War.
2010 -- South Korean pastor Han Sang-ryol returns home after spending more than two months in North Korea on an unauthorized visit during which he denounces his government for icy relations between the divided states.
2012 -- Former Saenuri Party leader Park Geun-hye is elected the ruling party's presidential candidate after garnering a landslide victory at its national convention. The victory by Park, the eldest daughter of former President Park Chung-hee, marked the first time a major political party in South Korea had picked a woman to run for president. She also became the first child of a former president to become a presidential candidate.
2015 -- North Korea fires shells at the southern side of the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) in apparent anger over South Korea's resumption of border propaganda broadcasts. South Korea fired back, and no casualties were reported on the South Korean side.
