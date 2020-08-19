Wednesday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:00 August 19, 2020
SEOUL, Aug. 19 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 34/26 Sunny 0
Incheon 33/25 Sunny 0
Suwon 34/25 Sunny 0
Cheongju 34/25 Sunny 0
Daejeon 35/25 Sunny 0
Chuncheon 34/25 Cloudy 0
Gangneung 36/28 Sunny 0
Jeonju 35/24 Sunny 0
Gwangju 34/24 Sunny 0
Jeju 33/26 Sunny 0
Daegu 38/26 Sunny 0
Busan 33/25 Sunny 0
(END)
