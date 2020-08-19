4 U.S. bombers fly simultaneously near Korean Peninsula on eve of joint exercises with S. Korea
By Oh Seok-min
SEOUL, Aug. 19 (Yonhap) -- Four American bombers flew near the Korean Peninsula simultaneously earlier this week to show the United States' commitment to the defense of partner nations on the eve of joint military exercises with South Korea, the U.S. military said.
The demonstration of airpower took place Monday, a day before the launch of the South Korea-U.S. summertime combined exercises. The drills, set to run until Aug. 28, are meant to maintain their combined defense posture, officials said.
According to the Indo-Pacific Command, four B-1 Lancers and two B-2 Spirit Stealth Bombers conducted Bomber Task Force (BTF) missions at the same time over the course of 24 hours Monday.
Four B-1s -- two from Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota and another set from its Guam base -- flew to the East Sea, according to the command.
Four F-15C Eagles from Japan's Kadena Air Base were also deployed to the East Sea to join the B-1s, as well as the USS Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group, and conducted large force exercise training, according to the command.
Two B-2 bombers took off from Whiteman Air Force Base in the U.S. and "delivered their own unique capabilities" in the Indian Ocean, it added.
"Our unique strength as an Air Force is our ability to generate integrated actions with our joint teammates and allies and partners to challenge competitors in a time and place of our choosing," Gen. Ken Wilsbach, commander of the Pacific Air Forces, said.
"These simultaneous airpower missions demonstrated our capacity and readiness to deliver a wide range of proactive, scalable options to quickly deploy our forces to support our mission of ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific theater," he added.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS' J-hope donates 100 mln won for children in need amid pandemic
-
2
Big Hit posts estimated sales of 294 bln won, announces concerts in Oct.
-
3
(News Focus) No parcel day: Why S. Korean delivery workers are taking a day off on Aug. 14
-
4
(2nd LD) Seoul church under fire for mass infections, uncooperative response to virus tests
-
5
(LEAD) Seoul church under fire for mass infections, uncooperative response to virus tests
-
1
(3rd LD) Seoul church under fire for mass infections, uncooperative response to virus tests
-
2
(LEAD) Lotteria case raises alert over additional infections in greater Seoul area
-
3
(2nd LD) 11 fast-food franchise employees test positive for COVID-19 in Seoul
-
4
(News Focus) No parcel day: Why S. Korean delivery workers are taking a day off on Aug. 14
-
5
(2nd LD) Seoul church under fire for mass infections, uncooperative response to virus tests
-
1
(2nd LD) S. Korea braces for 2nd wave of virus outbreak, tougher measures eyed in greater Seoul area
-
2
(4th LD) S. Korea adopts enhanced anti-virus steps amid another looming wave of coronavirus cases
-
3
BTS' J-hope donates 100 mln won for children in need amid pandemic
-
4
(LEAD) New virus cases jump back to above 200; tougher measures eyed in greater Seoul area
-
5
(LEAD) N.K. owns up to 60 nuclear bombs, world's third-largest amount of chemical agents: U.S. military report