Service output down in all provinces, cities in Q2 over coronavirus
SEJONG, Aug. 19 (Yonhap) -- Service output fell in all provinces and cities across South Korea in the second quarter of this year as the coronavirus pandemic crippled demand, data showed Wednesday.
The southern resort island of Jeju suffered the biggest setback in service output in the second quarter, reporting a 12.9 percent contraction, according to the data from Statistics Korea.
The southeastern city of Daegu, once the epicenter of the virus in the nation, posted a 4.6 percent decline in service output.
Retail sales, however, showed signs of improvement in the second quarter.
Retail sales rose in 12 provinces and cities, except for Seoul, Jeju, the southeastern port city of Busan and the western port city of Incheon.
Jeju reported a 28.1 percent plunge in second-quarter retail sales, while Daegu posted a 4.7 percent gain, according to the data.
Retail sales in Seoul and Incheon dipped 8.3 percent and 5.2 percent, respectively, the data showed.
The statistics agency said South Jeolla Province saw its retail sales rise 10.2 percent in the second quarter, helped by modest gains in sales of shopping centers and convenience stores.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS' J-hope donates 100 mln won for children in need amid pandemic
-
2
Big Hit posts estimated sales of 294 bln won, announces concerts in Oct.
-
3
(News Focus) No parcel day: Why S. Korean delivery workers are taking a day off on Aug. 14
-
4
(2nd LD) Seoul church under fire for mass infections, uncooperative response to virus tests
-
5
(LEAD) Seoul church under fire for mass infections, uncooperative response to virus tests
-
1
(LEAD) Lotteria case raises alert over additional infections in greater Seoul area
-
2
(3rd LD) Seoul church under fire for mass infections, uncooperative response to virus tests
-
3
(2nd LD) 11 fast-food franchise employees test positive for COVID-19 in Seoul
-
4
(News Focus) No parcel day: Why S. Korean delivery workers are taking a day off on Aug. 14
-
5
(2nd LD) Seoul church under fire for mass infections, uncooperative response to virus tests
-
1
(4th LD) S. Korea adopts enhanced anti-virus steps amid another looming wave of coronavirus cases
-
2
BTS' J-hope donates 100 mln won for children in need amid pandemic
-
3
(2nd LD) S. Korea braces for 2nd wave of virus outbreak, tougher measures eyed in greater Seoul area
-
4
(LEAD) N.K. owns up to 60 nuclear bombs, world's third-largest amount of chemical agents: U.S. military report
-
5
(LEAD) Gov't limits church activities in Seoul area to non-contact worship services