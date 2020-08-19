KDB sells AU$500 mln of bonds in Australia
SEOUL, Aug. 19 (Yonhap) -- The state-run Korea Development Bank (KDB) said Wednesday it has issued AU$500 mln of bonds in Australia as part of efforts to help coronavirus-hit South Korean firms.
The three-year "Kangaroo" bonds come in two tranches -- floating-rate bonds worth AU$200 million and fixed-rate debt worth AU$300 million.
The floating-rate bonds carry an interest rate of 0.62 percentage point above the Australian bank bill swap rate, with the rate coming to 0.8325 percent for the fixed-rate ones.
Kangaroo bonds are Australian dollar-denominated bonds floated in Australia by non-residents.
The KDB said the proceeds will be used to help support struggling South Korean firms in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic and to fund its overseas projects.
The state lender added it has floated Kangaroo bonds at the lowest floating rate among Asian financial institutions this year.
Meanwhile, the state-run Export-Import Bank of Korea (Eximbank) said it has issued US$1 million worth of foreign currency bonds linked to the Federal Reserve's Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR).
The one-year bonds carry a spread of 0.6 percentage point above SOFR, which is widely viewed as an alternative for the London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR), whose calculation will end in December next year.
Eximbank said it has become the first domestic financial institution to float SOFR-linked bonds and the third in Asia after the Asian Development Bank and Bank of China.
(END)
-
1
BTS' J-hope donates 100 mln won for children in need amid pandemic
-
2
Big Hit posts estimated sales of 294 bln won, announces concerts in Oct.
-
3
(News Focus) No parcel day: Why S. Korean delivery workers are taking a day off on Aug. 14
-
4
(2nd LD) Seoul church under fire for mass infections, uncooperative response to virus tests
-
5
(LEAD) Seoul church under fire for mass infections, uncooperative response to virus tests
-
1
(LEAD) Lotteria case raises alert over additional infections in greater Seoul area
-
2
(3rd LD) Seoul church under fire for mass infections, uncooperative response to virus tests
-
3
(2nd LD) 11 fast-food franchise employees test positive for COVID-19 in Seoul
-
4
(News Focus) No parcel day: Why S. Korean delivery workers are taking a day off on Aug. 14
-
5
(2nd LD) Seoul church under fire for mass infections, uncooperative response to virus tests
-
1
(4th LD) S. Korea adopts enhanced anti-virus steps amid another looming wave of coronavirus cases
-
2
BTS' J-hope donates 100 mln won for children in need amid pandemic
-
3
(LEAD) N.K. owns up to 60 nuclear bombs, world's third-largest amount of chemical agents: U.S. military report
-
4
(2nd LD) S. Korea braces for 2nd wave of virus outbreak, tougher measures eyed in greater Seoul area
-
5
(LEAD) Gov't limits church activities in Seoul area to non-contact worship services