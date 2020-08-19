(LEAD) K League's Daegu FC, Gwangju FC close stadiums as precaution amid surging virus cases

Under those tougher measures, sports teams in those areas are required to play home games without spectators. In the 12-team K League 1, FC Seoul, Incheon United, Busan IPark, Suwon Samsung Bluewings and Seongnam FC will be playing behind closed doors. In the second-tier K League 2, Seoul E-Land FC, Bucheon FC, FC Anyang and Ansan Greeners FC will do the same.