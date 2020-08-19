Samsung takes lion's share of global TV market in H1: report
SEOUL, Aug. 19 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. remained the top TV vendor in the first half of the year, a report showed Wednesday, despite a contraction of the global TV market due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Samsung accounted for 31.3 percent of the world TV market in terms of value in the first six months, according to market tracker Omdia, up 1.3 percentage points from a year ago.
By shipment volume, Samsung's market share reached 20.7 percent in the first half of the year, up 1.7 percentage points from a year ago. The South Korean tech giant shipped 19.07 million TVs in the first six months of the year, compared with 19.02 million TVs a year earlier, Omdia said.
Brisk sales of QLED TVs and strong performances in North America and Europe in the second quarter of the year helped Samsung maintain its status.
Samsung's QLED TV sales jumped 28 percent on-year to 1.4 million units in the April-June period. Its market share of 75-inch TVs reached 65.5 percent in North America and 54 percent in Europe.
In the first half of the year, global TV shipments reached 91.87 million units, down 7.7 percent from a year earlier, as the pandemic subdued consumer spending. In terms of value, the market contracted 17.8 percent on-year to US$39.7 billion, according to Omdia.
LG Electronics Inc. was the runner-up to Samsung with a 17 percent market share in the first half of the year, up 1 percentage point from a year ago, Omdia data showed.
In terms of shipments, LG was also second with an 11.7 percent market share after delivering 10.79 million TVs. However, when it comes to the second quarter alone, the company came in third behind China's TCL.
Industry observers said TV sales in the second half are likely to be larger than the first half due to promotional events around Thanksgiving Day and year-end holidays, though a resurgence of virus cases in many countries could dampen their efforts.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS' J-hope donates 100 mln won for children in need amid pandemic
-
2
Big Hit posts estimated sales of 294 bln won, announces concerts in Oct.
-
3
(News Focus) No parcel day: Why S. Korean delivery workers are taking a day off on Aug. 14
-
4
(2nd LD) Seoul church under fire for mass infections, uncooperative response to virus tests
-
5
(LEAD) Seoul church under fire for mass infections, uncooperative response to virus tests
-
1
(LEAD) Lotteria case raises alert over additional infections in greater Seoul area
-
2
(3rd LD) Seoul church under fire for mass infections, uncooperative response to virus tests
-
3
(2nd LD) 11 fast-food franchise employees test positive for COVID-19 in Seoul
-
4
(News Focus) No parcel day: Why S. Korean delivery workers are taking a day off on Aug. 14
-
5
(2nd LD) Seoul church under fire for mass infections, uncooperative response to virus tests
-
1
(4th LD) S. Korea adopts enhanced anti-virus steps amid another looming wave of coronavirus cases
-
2
BTS' J-hope donates 100 mln won for children in need amid pandemic
-
3
(LEAD) N.K. owns up to 60 nuclear bombs, world's third-largest amount of chemical agents: U.S. military report
-
4
(2nd LD) S. Korea braces for 2nd wave of virus outbreak, tougher measures eyed in greater Seoul area
-
5
(LEAD) Gov't limits church activities in Seoul area to non-contact worship services