Samsung maintains second spot in Indian tablet market in Q2: report
SEOUL, Aug. 19 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. remained the second-largest vendor in the Indian tablet PC market in the second quarter of the year, a report showed Wednesday, as it tries to expand device sales amid the pandemic.
Samsung took a 29 percent market share in the April-June period in terms of tablet shipments, according to a report from industry tracker CyberMedia Research (CMR), up from 17 percent a year earlier.
"Samsung Tab A series did really well, with the Galaxy Tab A 10.1 LTE & Wi-Fi series contributing close to 25 percent of Samsung's market share," CMR said.
The South Korean tech giant was behind Hong Kong-based Lenovo Group Ltd. that accounted for a 48 percent share in the Indian tablet market in the second quarter of the year, up from 32 percent a year earlier.
U.S. tech titan Apple Inc. came in third with a 12 percent market share, down from 14 percent a year ago, data showed.
According to CMR, the Indian tablet market marked a 23 percent on-quarter growth in the second quarter of the year, driven by a rising trend of work from home and remote learning. Shipments of tablets with Wi-Fi capabilities particularly rose 98 percent from the first quarter, it added.
CMR expected the Indian tablet market is likely to expand further in the second half of the year, estimating 15 to 20 percent growth as the pandemic-driven stay-at-home trend is expected to continue.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS' J-hope donates 100 mln won for children in need amid pandemic
-
2
Big Hit posts estimated sales of 294 bln won, announces concerts in Oct.
-
3
(News Focus) No parcel day: Why S. Korean delivery workers are taking a day off on Aug. 14
-
4
(2nd LD) Seoul church under fire for mass infections, uncooperative response to virus tests
-
5
(LEAD) Seoul church under fire for mass infections, uncooperative response to virus tests
-
1
(LEAD) Lotteria case raises alert over additional infections in greater Seoul area
-
2
(3rd LD) Seoul church under fire for mass infections, uncooperative response to virus tests
-
3
(2nd LD) 11 fast-food franchise employees test positive for COVID-19 in Seoul
-
4
(News Focus) No parcel day: Why S. Korean delivery workers are taking a day off on Aug. 14
-
5
(2nd LD) Seoul church under fire for mass infections, uncooperative response to virus tests
-
1
(4th LD) S. Korea adopts enhanced anti-virus steps amid another looming wave of coronavirus cases
-
2
BTS' J-hope donates 100 mln won for children in need amid pandemic
-
3
(LEAD) N.K. owns up to 60 nuclear bombs, world's third-largest amount of chemical agents: U.S. military report
-
4
(2nd LD) S. Korea braces for 2nd wave of virus outbreak, tougher measures eyed in greater Seoul area
-
5
(LEAD) Gov't limits church activities in Seoul area to non-contact worship services