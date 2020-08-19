KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Aug. 19 (Yonhap) -- Wednesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
Youngpoong 511,000 DN 4,000
HyundaiEng&Const 33,900 DN 100
CUCKOO HOMESYS 46,700 UP 4,850
KiaMtr 42,300 DN 400
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP13900 UP500
SamsungF&MIns 187,500 UP 8,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 28,650 UP 300
Kogas 24,800 0
SK hynix 75,000 DN 3,100
Donga Socio Holdings 106,500 0
BukwangPharm 35,600 UP 550
ILJIN MATERIALS 52,400 UP 1,500
AmoreG 56,500 UP 100
HyundaiMtr 164,500 UP 6,500
LotteFood 321,000 DN 4,500
NEXENTIRE 5,480 DN 80
CHONGKUNDANG 195,000 UP 17,500
KCC 146,500 DN 500
KISWire 15,450 DN 50
DB HiTek 38,600 UP 4,100
CJ 86,100 0
JWPHARMA 36,900 UP 900
LGInt 15,150 DN 200
Hanwha 25,950 UP 300
DongkukStlMill 6,330 UP 240
SBC 10,250 DN 50
Hyundai M&F INS 23,900 UP 700
TaekwangInd 692,000 DN 2,000
SsangyongCement 5,730 UP 210
KAL 18,400 UP 150
YUNGJIN PHARM 6,200 UP 190
LG Corp. 82,700 UP 200
POSCO CHEMICAL 90,500 UP 1,700
BoryungPharm 16,100 UP 500
L&L 11,150 UP 50
LOTTE Fine Chem 44,450 DN 500
HYUNDAI STEEL 27,050 UP 500
LotteChilsung 99,700 DN 100
GCH Corp 28,950 UP 1,400
Shinsegae 211,500 UP 1,500
